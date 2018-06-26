Three arrests in Main Street incident Monday

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported three arrests Tuesday in connection with the search warrant served Monday night on Main Street in Franklin.

According to McGuire, Michael Morris Jr., 19, of Talbot Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 8:55 p.m., as was previously reported by St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum.

Melvina Morris, 49, of Talbot Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 7:45 p.m. on the charge of accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder.

Morris was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Davian Burrell, 17, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 10:53 p.m. on charges of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder.

Burrell was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

McGuire reported that the three arrests stemmed from an investigation by the Franklin Police Department in regards to several calls of shots fired, over the course of last weekend.

FPD reportedly received information that a vehicle that was involved in one of the shootings was at the residence of 300 Main Street.

The FPD then reportedly applied for a search warrant for that residence and contacted the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

A perimeter of the area was set up, and two subjects were allegedly seen leaving the residence in an attempt to evade police.

Morris Jr., for whose arrest officers had knowledge of multiple active felony warrants, was seen attempting to leave the area by a vehicle driven by Morris.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and both subjects were arrested.

The FPD was reportedly able to recover five weapons from the residence, which consisted of four rifles and one shotgun.

McGuire further stated that the investigation continues, as more arrests are pending.