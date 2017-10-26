Teche Theatre needs help with maintenance issues at facility

Franklin’s Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts has been thriving in its location for some 20 years, but the historic old movie theater now adapted to stage plays needs repairs.

Ed “Tiger” Verdin, board member, told the St. Mary Parish Council Wednesday that the theatre is submitting a pre-application funding request to the council.

“We pretty much have relied on ticket sales for our funding,” Verdin said. “Our summer musicals are our most expensive shows, where we really promote children, we have a lot of children from Lafayette and Morgan City in our shows. Sets are minimalist as possible. Rights and royalties are what hit us. You’re paying for not only the play but the music, and that can cost us anywhere from $3,500 to $6,000, right off. Then we look at costuming, at set…we try not to charge the children any money, where as other groups charge them to be part of an arts group. The summer musical can cost up to $15,000 for a very big show.”

Other productions throughout the year can cost up to $5,000, Verdin said. Ticket prices are $10 for all shows.

The theatre also holds events such as Chamber of Commerce functions, political forums, pageants and more.

“We’re not looking for a handout, but we’re asking for help,” Verdin said. “I’m proud of the kids that come through that door. We mentor a lot of kids. People bring their kids to work with us, we don’t charge them for teaching them life skills, creativity. Not everybody’s an athlete.”

The theatre can now seat 300 persons, which is the threshold for a regional or Broadway show troupe to venue. Completion of renovations to the balcony raised that seating from 200. “I know the budget’s tight,” he said. “But whatever you guys can muster up.”

Board member Diane Wiltz said Franklin does not have a civic center. “We have a one-of-a-kind showplace,” she said of the theatre. “No other municipality in our parish has the luxury of what we have. When visitors come to see our show they marvel at that building and how we have restored it.”

She said that maintenance of the building is the root of the funding request. “Not about funding us as an arts program, but helping us with the maintenance of it.”

Conversations on maintenance have begun with the City of Franklin as well, Wiltz said.

“We’re having a lot of issues over there,” she said. “We need that type of financial support to help us keep this one-of-a-kind building going.”

The request was forwarded to the finance committee for consideration in the next parish budget.