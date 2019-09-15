Teche Action gets $650K grant award

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today announced $1.95 million in Health and Human Services grants for community health centers in Port Sulphur, Franklin and Winnfield.

The grants of $650,000 each were awarded to Plaquemines Parish Hospital Service District Number One, Teche Action Clinic and the Winn Community Health Center.

“Our community health care centers are the backbone of our rural communities in Louisiana. They provide critical medical treatment to people who don’t live in large cities,” Sen. Kennedy said.