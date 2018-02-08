Surgeon rejoins FFH med staff

Franklin Foundation Hospital’s board of commissioners has announced the return of Dr. Kennan Buechter, general surgeon. Dr. Buechter will officially start at the Franklin Foundation Hospital Medical Office Building located at 200 Medical Drive on Jan. 29.

“I’m excited about my return to practice at Franklin Foundation Hospital,” he said. “I look forward to working with all the medical staff in the community to meet the needs of our local residents.”

“We are happy to have Dr. Buechter rejoin our FFH family,” board chairman Eugene Foulcard said. “He brings considerable knowledge and experience to our team to better serve our community. With the addition of Dr. Buechter, we are able to move closer to achieving our strategic goals in meeting the healthcare needs of the service area.”

For all inquiries or to make an appointment to see Dr. Buechter, call 337-828-5099. Dr. Buechter performs general surgery including laparoscopic (minimally invasive); abdominal; breast; hernia; endoscopy; colonoscopy and much more.