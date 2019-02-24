Street study riles Ida, Thomas residents

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly’s report on the traffic study of Thomas Street and Ida Street met with criticism from residents Tuesday night at Franklin’s City Council meeting.

After giving his report on Clay Street, Beverly gave his report on Thomas and Ida Street: that they did not necessitate further signage.

The audience gallery buzzed with the murmurs and shuffles of attendant residents.

After Mayor Eugene Foulcard gaveled for order, and despite having let the public comment portion of the meeting go unutilized, Ida Street resident Scott Lamaison was allowed by Foulcard to approach the podium and voice his concerns.

Lamaison insisted that Ida Street’s lack of a stop sign had made it a favorite short cut for speeding vehicles during evening hours. He also pointed out the numerous children that were at risk due to the speeding vehicles despite there being signs at either end of the street indicating traffic should slow down due to children being at play.

Beverly committed to sending patrol cars to the area as early as Wednesday, and Foulcard put in motion a research project to find an ordinance from years past which removed the stop signs that had previously been in place on Ida Street.

In delivering his first departmental report to the mayor and council, Beverly also discussed the expected police presence at the city’s upcoming Mardi Gras parade.

He said he is working with other departments in other towns and parishes to co-operatively join forces for the policing of each other’s parades.

Beverly then made clear that he did not feel that turning Clay Street into a one-way street should be done due to its terminating in a dead end.

Other portions of the meeting saw addresses from Sandra Saucier, reminding the council of Brittany’s Project’s annual fundraiser to be held in March; Stephanie Guidry, CEO of Franklin Foundation Hospital, urging the community to pass a millage renewal on March 30; and Ed “Tiger” Verdin touching on promoting the arts in Franklin.

Three ordinances were introduced: One was to adopt the city’s operating budget of revenues for the next fiscal year. Another was adopting a capital outlay budget for the city for the next fiscal year; and the third was to amend the Franklin City Code establishing and requiring permission to dock boats on Bayou Teche bordering Parc sur la Teche recreational area on Teche Drive.

The approved resolutions included three in particular lifting the open container law for the durations of the Mardi Gras parade, Black Bear Festival and Wooden Boat Show, respectively.

A resolution in support of the renewal proposition of the millage for St. Mary Hospital Service District 1 was approved; and a resolution of respect for Edgar J. Dugas Jr. was approved and condolences were offered to his family.

The meeting closed with announcements for:

—”Find Your Treasure on Main Street” to take place March 7, during which, Main Street merchants will be open until 6 p.m.

—Franklin City-Wide Clean Up to take place March 9 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., meeting at the Stage parking lot.

—Summer Art Program Registration will be from April 1-12 at City Hall tax department and is $20/person for Dance and $20/course for Art.