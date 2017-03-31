St. Mary Student Art Show winners

Results of the 2017 St. Mary Parish Student Art Show were announced March 23 at Everett Street Gallery in Morgan City. Winners in the 2-D second- and third-grade division were first place, Joanna Qiu, second grade-Hattie Watts; second place, Caleb Acevedo, third grade-Foster; Lily Viator, third grade-Wyandotte; honorable mention, McCarley Fisher, second grade-Glencoe; Lexi Pellerin, third grade-Glencoe; Ashley Houghton, second grade-Hattie Watts; Camren Rochel, third grade-Hattie Watts; Gabrielle Plessala, second grade-Hattie Watts; and Layf Bella, third grade-Hattie Watts. Winners of the 3-D division were first place and second place, Alicea Franklin, third grade-Maitland; and third place, Joanna Qiu, second grade-Hattie Watts; honorable mention, Mia Knight, third grade-Hattie Watts; Camren Rochel, third grade-Hattie Watts; and Layf Bella, third grade-Berwick.