St. Mary Student Art Show winners

Results of the 2017 St. Mary Parish Student Art Show were announced March 23 at Everett Street Gallery in Morgan City. Winners in the 2-D second- and third-grade division were first place, Joanna Qiu, second grade-Hattie Watts; second place, Caleb Acevedo, third grade-Foster; Lily Viator, third grade-Wyandotte; honorable mention, McCarley Fisher, second grade-Glencoe; Lexi Pellerin, third grade-Glencoe; Ashley Houghton, second grade-Hattie Watts; Camren Rochel, third grade-Hattie Watts; Gabrielle Plessala, second grade-Hattie Watts; and Layf Bella, third grade-Hattie Watts. Winners of the 3-D division were first place and second place, Alicea Franklin, third grade-Maitland; and third place, Joanna Qiu, second grade-Hattie Watts; honorable mention, Mia Knight, third grade-Hattie Watts; Camren Rochel, third grade-Hattie Watts; and Layf Bella, third grade-Berwick.
Winners of the 2-D fourth- and fifth-grade division are first place, Aidan Lanclos, fifth grade-Centerville; second place and honorable mention, Bailey Womack, fourth grade-Bayou Vista; third place, Ella Dudoussat, fifth grade-Patterson; honorable mention, Ella Doucet, fifth grade-Patterson; Eimy Barreda, fifth grade-Bayou Vista; Richard Mejia, fourth grade-Berwick; London Gowan, fourth grade-Hattie Watts; and Evan Dupre, fourth grade-Glencoe. Winners of the 3-D division are first place, Eimy Barreda, fifth grade-Bayou Vista; second place, London Gowan, fourth grade-Hattie Watts; third place, Alena Anslem, fifth grade-Patterson; and honorable mention, Claire Crochet, fourth grade-J.S. Aucoin; and Mallory Menard, fourth grade-Berwick.
Winners of the 2-D middle school division are first place, Jaiden Partain, sixth grade-Morgan City; second place, Victoria Nguyen, seventh grade-Berwick; third place, Mya Richard, sixth grade-Glencoe; and honorable mention, Avery Adams, sixth grade-Glencoe; Josue Sanchez, eighth grade-Glencoe; Gabriela Utra, seventh grade-Morgan City; Hannah Ebbecke, sixth grade-Morgan City; and Joselin Fernandez, seventh grade-Patterson. Winners in the 3-D division are first place, Abby Williams, eighth grade-Berwick; second place, Victoria Nguyen, seventh grade-Berwick; and third place, Gabriela Utra, seventh grade-Morgan City; and honorable mention, Katy Lousteau, seventh grade-Berwick; Jackson Kenny, seventh grade-Berwick; and Keyla Zermeno, eighth grade-Morgan City.
Winners of the 2-D high school division are first place, Lanie Martin, 11th grade-Morgan City; second place, Lauren Cheramie; third place, Ashley Fromenthal, 12th grade-Morgan City; and honorable mention, Irvian Singleton, 11th grade-Morgan City; Myllah Brown, ninth grade-Morgan City; JaQuinton Washington, 10th grade-Patterson; Jonathan Thibodeau, 11th grade-Patterson; Blair Brown, 12th grade-Patterson; Crislin Sauce, 10th grade-Patterson; Ko’Moni Hurts, 10th grade-Patterson; Monica Barajas, 12th grade-Patterson; Kameron Todd, 10th grade-Patterson, Abby Theriot, 11th grade-Patterson; Ian Hayes, 12th grade-Patterson; Michael Brown, ninth grade-West St. Mary; Asha Randall, ninth grade-Franklin; Megan Suttoon, 11th grade-Berwick; and Kristina Theriot, 11th grade-Berwick. Winners in the 3-D division are first place, Gabby Guarisco, 11th grade-Morgan City; second place, Matison LeBlanc, 10th grade-Morgan City; third place, Gabby Marcel, ninth grade-Patterson; and honorable mention, Jamichael Joe, 11th grade-West St. Mary; Lauren Cheramie, 12th grade-Morgan City; and Asha Randall, ninth grade-Franklin.
St. Mary Student Art Show winners
The winners were announced March 23.