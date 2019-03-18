St. Mary Parish role models named

St. Mary Parish Foundation (SMPF) has announced the 2019 St. Mary Parish Role Model honorees.

They are Robert Allain, Javon Charles, Robert Dufrene, Dr. Monica Mancuso, Kellye Patterson and Travis Richard.

A St. Mary Parish Role Model is an outstanding business professional who has made significant contributions of their time and resources to help nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools in St. Mary Parish.

In addition to honoring these individuals, Joy and Frank Guarisco will be presented the 2019 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for St. Mary Parish.

Leaders in Philanthropy Awards are presented annually to outstanding individuals or couples who have made a philanthropic impact in their communities through substantial charitable contributions to or by attracting substantial contributions for nonprofits, churches or schools.

The 2019 honorees will be honored during an awards dinner on Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m. at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Tickets to the event are $75 per person and can be purchased online at www.cfacadiana.org/rolemodels. A check can be mailed to St. Mary Parish Foundation, memo: Role Models, P.O. Box 2000, Morgan City, La. 70381. For more information call Community Foundation of Acadiana at 337-769-4843.

The St. Mary Parish Foundation is an affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana and has a separate board of directors, specifically for the benefit of St. Mary Parish. The purpose of the St. Mary Parish Foundation is to fund programs which broadly impact St. Mary Parish and to focus on enhancing the quality of life in St. Mary Parish. Please visit http://www.cfacadiana.org/smpf for a list of the local board of directors or for more information.

Community Foundation of Acadiana’s (CFA) core purpose is to building legacies and improving communities by connecting generous people to the causes they care about. CFA is south Louisiana’s premier philanthropic organization benefiting our region, with a particular focus on the parishes of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion. CFA has realized cumulative gifts exceeding $225 million and has made cumulative grants of more than $107 million. Learn more at http://www.cfacadiana.org