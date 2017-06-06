St. Mary Outreach needs volunteers

St. Mary Outreach, a local United Way affiliate, needs local support more than ever for United Way’s Day of Caring after seeing a lack of volunteers in recent years. Day of Caring has not been held in the last two years due to that lack of volunteers. Every June, United Ways nationwide host a Day of Caring, when local United Ways link up with businesses to provide volunteer services for local agencies and their projects. The last Day of Caring that St. Mary Outreach had was in 2014 and the volunteers didn’t show up. There hasn’t been a confirmed business for this year.

“With the economic downfall, companies have cut back and are not giving as much,” said Brenda Liner, executive director of St. Mary Outreach. United Way of South Louisiana in Houma is the local office that St. Mary Outreach falls under as well as agencies in Assumption, Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. According to Liner, because St. Mary Parish Outreach sits on the border between the coverage area of the Houma and Lafayette offices, donations can be a problem. According to the United Way of South Louisiana’s Facebook page, the office is gearing up for their “Pack the Bus” school supply drive which is geared towards students in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes but not St. Mary Parish. In the past, companies such as Walmart, Oceaneering and Target helped with projects around the outreach center.

“I would like to see more local St. Mary Parish businesses help,” said Liner. St. Mary Outreach receives volunteers from local students who need to fulfill community service requirements and regular locals looking to contribute acts of kindness. There is always work to be done and St. Mary Outreach is always in need of volunteers and donations. For more information about United Way of South Louisiana, contact the office at 985-8792416. For more information about St. Mary Outreach, contact the office at 985-385-0525.