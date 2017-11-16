St. Mary goes to the polls Saturday

St. Mary voters will go to the polls Saturday to help decide local issues and a statewide race.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Voters statewide will decide between Democrat Derrick Edwards and Republican John Schroder for Louisiana State Treasurer. The winner of the race will be responsible for managing the state’s bank, cash flow, and public debt.

Patterson residents are voting on the following four charter amendments propositions:

—Charter Amendment 1 proposes that the mayor of Patterson shall have the authority to hire without council approval and discipline and terminate with council approval all city employees with the exception of employees within the police department.

—Charter Amendment 2 proposes that the elected chief of police of Patterson shall have the authority to hire without council approval and discipline and terminate with council approval all city employees within the police department.

Currently, the city charter states that the mayor has the power to hire, discipline and terminate all city employees, including those within the police department, with city council approval.

The two amendments are designed to clarify the separation of power between the mayor and police chief, a point of contention in city government recently.

—Charter Amendment 3 proposes that the notification of council meetings made to reduce the notice required for council meetings from four days to one.

If passed, the amendment will allow for any last minute agenda changes that occur over the weekend prior to the city’s Tuesday monthly council meetings.

—Charter Amendment 4 proposes to amend Section 2-2-10(A) of the city charter by adding the words “immovable property” to provide clarification about which government property would need an ordinance from the council before a sale or lease.

Berwick, Bayou Vista, and Patterson residents will vote the millage renewal Wax Lake East Drainage District proposition. The proposition calls for a 20-year continuation of the 2-mill property tax so that the funds collected may be used for construction, improvements, maintenance and operations of the drainage entities in the district. The 2-mill property tax has been in place for the last 10 years and is only one of two property taxes that Wax Lake East Drainage District has implemented.

Franklin voters will choose between Rogers Washington Sr. and Carla Weidenboerner in a runoff as the next city marshal for city court in Franklin.