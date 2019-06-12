St. Mary Emergency Aid Center is in need of food donations

According to Patti Ibert, director of the Emergency Aid Center for United Way of South La., the center is in need of food donations.

Ibert said that with school being out, many more families are in need, and that some food stamps have been “cut back” for those families who rely on them, causing the families to lean more on EAC than they otherwise would.

Ibert also said that though EAC has received a lot of donations from church and community organizations, their current need for food is greater than was anticipated.

EAC is located at 106 Commercial St., Franklin, and is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To learn more about donating, call 337-828-0921.