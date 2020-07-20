St. Mary Community Action Agency Distributing Commodities

Mon, 07/20/2020 - 11:10am

St. Mary Community Action Agency Distributing Commodities

Almetra J. Franklin, CEO, announces that St. Mary Community Action Agency and Food for Families Program will NOT distribute commodities on Friday, July 24, 2020. If you have any questions, please contact the St. Mary CAA office at (337) 828-5703.
Distribution will be postponed until further notice due to Federal Covid -19 Regulations.
For all participants who pick up their food boxes, this applies to the following distribution locations:
Berwick Civic Center
Amelia Recreational Center
St. Mary CAA Office Building
St. Mary Community Action Agency is an Equal Opportunity Provider, Employer and Lender.
Auxiliary aids/services available to individuals with disabilities upon request.

