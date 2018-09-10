St. Mary CAA Head Start students return to classes

With a week of classes already behind them, St. Mary Community Action Agency Head Start children are quickly emerging themselves into the adventure called learning.

Hundreds of 3- and 4-years spent the last week in August getting comfortable with their centers, each other and their teachers.

The teaching staff spent much of the summer preparing to help their pupils reach academic success. Teachers and teacher assistants learned cutting-edge educational strategies that will guide them this year in the classroom, and keep students engaged and excited as they learn new academic and social skills. With the reoccurring theme of “Head Start has Class” repeated throughout all training sessions, the teaching staff received in-depth training on TS Gold Curriculum, and the Class Assessment Scoring System. This system enables participants to develop capacity and confidence in providing feedback on teacher practice, which leads to improved children’s learning and development outcomes.

CEO/Head Start Administrator Almetra J. Franklin is excited about this school year. “We want our Head Start parents and families to know that their children are receiving the very best education available,” she said. “Our goal is to challenge high quality people to provide high quality services to our Head Start students and families.”

For nearly 52 years, St. Mary CAA Head Start has been an essential public staple of St. Mary Parish, advocating family-oriented and educational services with a special interest and focus on academic advancement, strength and renewal as well as self-sufficiency for families. As the program embarks upon a new 2018-2019 school year, the focus continues to be on the children and families and building upon the strong foundation that has been laid from its inception.