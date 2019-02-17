Smithsonian Water/Ways to open Feb. 24

Smithsonian’s Water/Ways Exhibit opens Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. with a series of events for the public.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Jeanerette Museum, 500 E. Main St., where water-themed songs will be performed by the Landry Brothers Band, along with the opening of the L’Acadian Art Guild, and more.

On Feb. 27, the book Bayou Farewell by Mike Tidwell and the issues it addresses will be discussed at the library in New Iberia, 500 Grand Pre. More info: 364-7480.

King Crawfish, a documentary film, will be presented by Conni Castille, producer and writer, with a brief discussion, at the Jeanerette Library, 411 Kentucky St. More info: 276-4014.

Atchafalaya Houseboat and its co-star Gwen Roland will talk about her personal experiences and share photos from the time she lived on a houseboat in the Atchafalaya Basin, at the Silman Theater, 129 E. Main St., New Iberia. More info: 380-9057.

On March 20, at the Jenrette Library on Kentucky Street, the Deepwater Horizon film will be presented. More info: 276-4014.

“World Water Day” will be March 22 at Jeanerette City Park, with the Iberia Swamp Band. A family friendly event, no ice chests allowed. More info: www.jeanerettemuseum.com.

The short film Diversions will be presented March 27 at the Alex P. Allain Library in Franklin at 6 p.m. Special guest is Kerry St. Pe’ to answer questions. 206 Iberia St., Franklin. More info: 828-5364.

The book Poor Man’s Provence by Rhetta Grimsley Johnson will be discussed at the Iberia Parish Library, Jeanerette, on March 28, Kentucky St. More info: 276-4014.

A presentation about the cypress lumber industry is April 3, at the Hewes Home, 1617 Main St., Jeanerette. More info: 380-9057.

These programs are free of charge, seating is limited and taken on a first-come, first-served basis.