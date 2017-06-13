Smith is interim tech college director

The realignment of the Young Memorial campus of South Central Louisiana Technical College to Southeast Louisiana Community College also brings changes to the office of the director. Dr Willie Smith, former vice president for academics and work-force solutions at SLCC, is now the new interim director of SCLTC.

Smith took the position of director effective immediately on Monday after former director, Earl Meador, transferred to be director of Northeast Louisiana Technical College.

“I was asked to do this position by Louisiana’s Community and Technical Colleges president, Dr. Monty Sullivan,” said Smith. “He thought I would be a good candidate to help support the transitions of the campuses.”

Smith experienced transitions with colleges when he helped in the transition of SLCC and Acadiana Technical College following a merger signed into law back in 2012 by former Gov. Bobby Jindal. Smith has been involved in the realignment transition of Young Memorial’s campus of SCLTC since the announcement was made.

“My goal is to make sure there is a smooth realignment and make sure that the faculty, staff and students continue to be served,” Smith said. “That we support the community we serve and support business and industry with a well-trained workforce.”

Smith has been involved with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System for the last 16 years starting off in 2001 as the director of the Youth BuildProgram of Louisiana Technical College.

Smith’s vision for the campuses of SCLTC is that they are considered to be a comprehensive college. Smith wants the faculty and students to understand that the realignments bring more opportunities for students who choose to continue their studies at a four-year institution or head straight into the work-force.