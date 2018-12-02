SMIG opposition to charter amendment

As early voting for the Dec. 8 runoff nears its end, a proposed St. Mary charter amendment is running into opposition.

The St. Mary Industrial Group published an ad in The Daily Review and the St. Mary and Franklin Banner-Tribune on Wednesday, urging voters to oppose a measure governing the way parish council salaries are set.

Early voting continues through Saturday at the parish courthouse in Franklin and the registrar of voters branch office at 301 Third St. in Morgan City.

Voters will decide the runoffs for secretary of state, sheriff and coroner in addition to the fate of the salary amendment.

The amendment would set the salaries of parish council members at $800 a month, or $1,200 for council members elected at large.

The amendment allows the council to vote on salary increases, but not in the last year of a term. And no pay raise can take effect during the term in which it is passed.

Councilman Dale Rogers introduced the ordinance to send the measure to voters with a second from Councilman Gabriel Beadle that was — after several previous attempts — approved by the council.

SMIG’s ad noted that the amendment was placed on the Dec. 8 ballot rather than on the Nov. 6 primary ballot, when it would have been less expensive and when turnout would have been higher.

“This amendment will allow the council to approve pay raises without seeking public approval,” the ad said.