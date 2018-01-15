Signs of Mardi Gras emerge

Mardi Gras will come early this year, Feb. 13, and the parades are abundant. St. Mary Community Action’s Krewe of Head Start’s parade begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 3. On Feb. 9, Krewe of Adonis rolls at 7 p.m. in Morgan City. On Feb. 10 the Baldwin parade begins at 1 p.m. The Cypremort Point Boat Parade is also at 1 p.m. the same day, and Berwick’s Krewe of Dionysus begins at 2 p.m. On Feb. 11, Krewe of Galatea holds its parade at 2 p.m. in Morgan City. Krewe of Amani in Patterson is at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12. Franklin’s parade is at 1 p.m. Mardi Gras day, as is the Krewe of Haphaestus parade at 2 p.m. in Morgan City.