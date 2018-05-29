Sheriff's department expands patrol presence in St. Mary

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum announced Friday that he is expanding the department’s patrol presence in the communities of St. Mary Parish.

This is being accomplished by reassigning resources, as well as by adding patrol slots.

Sheriff Anslum said, “Increasing the number of deputies on patrol was one of my goals since taking office in January. Patrol is the face of our department and I want to ensure that every citizen of this parish knows that we are there for them. Working within the constraints of the budget, I am increasing the number of patrol deputies by one unit on each team, continuing to build on the professional law enforcement services we provide to the businesses and residents of St. Mary Parish.”

Anslum went on to say, “Additionally, the K-9 unit will be utilized as a patrol unit that will provide additional patrols, and will be utilized to target specific crime trends that may develop in our community. The team will also remain available to our Narcotics Section as well as other agencies as needed.”