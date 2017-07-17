Sheriff offers tips on OffenderWatch

The St Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office uses OffenderWatch to manage and monitor the whereabouts, and help conduct compliance status checks of the registered sex offenders in St Mary Parish.

This information is also available to the public at: http://www.sheriffalerts.com/la/stmary

Detective Lieutenant Artis “A.J.” Jackson updates the system as offender addresses and other offender information is received or changed in our office. You can enter any address in the parish and see information on the registered offenders in the area of the address you enter. The sheriff’s office also wishes to be sure everyone is signed up for OffenderWatch notifications. You can enter multiple locations (your babysitters and grandparents homes, parks etc.) all under the same email by submitting each address separately.

Any residents who would like to speak with a detective about a registered sex offender or the state requirements for registered sex offenders can contact Det. Jackson at 337-828-6965.