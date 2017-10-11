Sharing the blessings: Berwick will host some festival events

BERWICK — The Blessing of the Fleet, part of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, will be back in Berwick — at least every other year.

“The board came to-gether and decided that we can share the blessings and flip-flop every year,” said Rodney Grow, a member of the festival’s board, at Tuesday’s Berwick Town Council meeting.

Grow said organizers would like to incorporate more of Berwick into the festival.

The Blessing of the Fleet was held on the Berwick waterfront in 2015 and 2016 because the Morgan City Wharf was being renovated. The blessing returned to Morgan City this year.

Also, the council adopted an emergency ordinance in which to accept the donation of the Jewish cemetery on the corner of Ceylon and Fourth streets so that the town can own the property.

“We cannot use public funds to maintain a private cemetery,” said Allen McElroy, Berwick’s attorney.

McElroy said the ordinance came at the request of Mayor Louis Ratcliff so that the cemetery can be maintained and not go into a state of disrepair.

The Hebrew Congregation of Morgan City purchased the land for the cemetery in 1878. The organization currently has only one living member.

In other council news:

—The council adopted the proclamation supporting Red Ribbon Week Oct. 20-29.

—Halloween trick-or-treating hours have been set at 6-9 p.m.