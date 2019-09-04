Several important events this week

Registrar of Voters' new machines available for demo

Registrar of Voters, Jolene Holcombe, announces dates and times that the new ICX early voting machine will be available in the main office in the courthouse for demonstration purposes.

Sept. 3-6 is voter registration week, and voters will be able to actually do a simulated vote to see exactly what the screen looks like and how the machine operates. The dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept., 4 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Thursday, Sept., 5 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

For more information call the Registrar of Voters office at 337-828-4100, ext. 360.

Oaklawn Bridge will remain closed until May 31, 2020

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the closure of the Oaklawn Bridge over Bayou Teche between La. 87 and Irish Bend Road in St. Mary Parish has been extended until Sunday, May 31, 2020, weather permitting.

The bridge has been in the process of being replaced for about year now.

No oversized or permit loads will be permitted during this closure. The detour will consist of La. 87, La. 182 and La. 322.

DOTD reminds motorists to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Meeting set on expanded use of bear-proof trash cans

St. Mary Parish is expanding the use of bear-proof garbage cans. In an effort to help these residents understand bear proofing measures, a 6 p.m. meeting Thursday will address any questions and concerns associated with this process and other general concerns with black bears.

To answer these questions the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be on hand as well as St. Mary Parish officials in the fifth floor meeting room at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin.

The topics for discussion will be:

—Bear proofing your home and neighborhood

—LDWF abatement efforts

—Ordinance for the proper us of wildlife-resistant refuse containers

—Ordinance outlining refuse container’s placement for service