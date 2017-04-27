Mayor Raymond Harris of Franklin and Mayor Donna Lanceslin of Baldwin sign Senior Month proclamation as Loretta Swafford, Pat Vidrine, Alvoid Theriot, Mary Theriot and John Keenze watch.
Senior month proclaimed
Franklin Mayor Raymond Harris Jr. and Baldwin Mayor Donna Lanceslin signed a proclamation on Wednesday at City Hall. The proclamation requested that the mayors of Franklin and Baldwin and St. Mary Parish President recognize May as Older Americans Month. “We urge every citizen to take time this month to recognize older adults and the people who serve and support them as powerful and vital parts of our community,” according to the document.