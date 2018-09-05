Search for wanted suspect

A suspect wanted for automobile theft fled and eluded St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday, and remains at large according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum. Terrell Charles, 20, of 1258 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Charenton, is wanted for charges of possession of stolen things, resisting an officer and seat belt violation. Anslum reported that on Tuesday, at approximately 2:09 p.m., deputies patrolling the Charenton area responded to a complaint of a stolen vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, deputies are said to have conducted a traffic stop on Dinkins Road in Charenton and made contact with the driver, Charles, who then fled on foot. Anslum urges anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Terrell Charles to contact the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622.