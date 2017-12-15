Schools get energy incentive checks

CENTERVILLE — The St. Mary Parish School Board is reaping the benefits of renovations as the board was refunded by Cleco through its Schools and Cities Program.

Brad Wiese, supervisor of maintenance, presented copies of the energy efficiency incentive checks sent to the school board Thursday during the monthly meeting for approval to accept the funds.

The school board was refunded $2,593.94 as incentives from Cleco for energy efficiency renovations done for Patterson High School, Berwick High School and Berwick Elementary. Renovations done to the schools were on the heating and air condi-tioning systems.

The board also voted to add a restroom to the second floor of the old Patterson Junior High School while current renovations to the old building are being made.

“It has been requested by a lot of teachers and administration that a second floor bathroom be added for a case of emergency in the event of a sick child or teacher,” said Wiese.

The cost of the restroom addition is $22,000.

Also at the school board meeting, Clarie Crochet of J.S. Aucoin Elementary School, Benjamin Robicheaux of LaGrange Elementary School and Ruston Bertrand of Franklin High School were recognized as Students of the Month. Sarah Elrhanjaoui of Aucoin Elementary, Adrienne Minor of LaGrange Elementary, and Bridget Madison of FHS were recognized as Employees of the Month.

J.B. Maitland Elemen-tary and M.E. Norman Elementary schools were both recognized for its achievement of excellence in the Early Childhood Program.

“The scores for every dimension in our pre-K Head Start programs were higher than the state average,” said Almetra Franklin, CEO of the St. Mary/Vermillion Community Action Agency and Head Start Program.

Josie Carrier of Ber-wick High School was recognized for her art-work being selected as the official St. Mary Parish School Board Christmas Card.