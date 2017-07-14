School board urged to promote kids' health

CENTERVILLE — The St. Mary Parish School Board became the target audience of Fit, Fun, and Fabulous in Franklin Inc. Thursday, when the organization pushed for youth activities.

Dawn Kaiser-Melancon, president of Fit, Fun, and Fabulous in Franklin, asked the school board to host events in parish schools leading up to the annual Health and Awareness Fair. The goal of the organization is to educate the youth of the parish to make better health choices for their future.

For the past two years, Fit, Fun, and Fabulous in Franklin hosted the fair, in which local schools and over 40 health care providers participated in education and activities to address the health concern of the community.

Fit, Fun, and Fabulous in Franklin, which is in its third year, is now looking to take its health and awareness campaign parish wide. The health campaign focused mainly on the west side of the parish for the first couple of years to test the acceptance.

Board member Pearl Rack said that the fair has been a success for the past two years and that she hopes to see continued growth.

Kaiser-Melancon said Franklin Foundation Hospital did an assessment of St. Mary Parish and found that the top six health concerns of the parish are mental health, education and prevention, cancer, obesity, diabetes, and accessibility and affordability. The annual event, which is held in October, will address these six issues this year.

Fit, Fun, and Fabulous is a collaborative effort of Franklin Foundation Hospital, Teche Action Clinic, Community Action Agency, Chez Hope, Louisiana Initiative for Tobacco Free Living, and Franklin and Morgan City health care facilities.