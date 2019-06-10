Schexnayder's memoirs of Jeanerette at Franklin branch

Julaine Deare Schexnayder will present her book “Jeanerette: My Hometown.”

A collection of essays, stories and memories, she will be at the St. Mary Parish Library’s Franklin branch Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Over a period of 10 years, Schexnayder, a columnist for The Daily Iberian and former teacher, penned a collection of essays, stories and memories of growing up in Jeanerette. The book began as a memoir style series of stories, but the knowledge and memories of Sugar City has attracted attention from many locals.

She is a Jeanerette native and spent her formative years at Sisters of Mercy St. Joseph School followed by Jeanerette Senior High. Over the years she has worked as an English teacher, public relations agent and homemaker. She currently resides in New Iberia.