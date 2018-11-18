Rotary plans anniversary

According to Franklin Rotary Club President Dawn Kaiser-Melancon, January 2019 will mark the 78th year that Franklin Rotary Club has been in existence.

Kaiser-Melancon is encouraging all clubs in District 6200 to host a celebration of their club’s success.

She says that to celebrate Franklin Rotary Club, the club has chosen to host a Rotary reunion of current and past Rotarians.

The celebration is set to take place on Jan. 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Forest Restaurant in Franklin.

Kaiser-Melancon said the club is asking current and past Rotarians to join them for a “Holly Jolly Rotary Reunion”, celebrating two weeks of Christmas and 78 years of Rotary leadership and commitment in Franklin.

“The success of the club includes all Rotarians, past and present,” Kaiser-Melancon said.

“We hope current and past members will join us in taking a trip down memory lane and for a fun evening with great fellowship.

“Please notify us with your contact information, so we can send an invitation to as many possible attendees as possible.”

Contact information and/or past pictures and club information can be sent to Franklin Rotary Club, P.O. 1066, Franklin, LA, 70538, call Dawn Kaiser Melancon at 210-784-0298 or email to dawnkaisermelancon@gmail.com.