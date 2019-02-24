Rotary cookoff set for Bear Festival weekend

Franklin Rotary Club’s 2nd Annual Gumbo & Jambalaya Black Pot Cook-Off will be held during the weekend of the Bayou Teche Black Bear Festival.

Set for Saturday, April 13 at Parc sur la Teche on Teche Drive, competition begins at 6 a.m. for either gumbo or jambalaya, both with options of chicken and sausage or seafood.

All funds raised will benefit the Rotary Community Outreach Programs.

For more information and an application and rules, contact Iris Sharpe at 337-578-9078 or Dawn Kaiser-Melancon at 210-784-0298, dawnkaisermelancon@gmail.com.