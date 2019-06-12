Rotary Club hears of art program in the Franklin area

Mindi Baxter, of Mindi’s D.I.Y. Art Shack, addressed Franklin Rotary Club Tuesday at The Forest Restaurant.

Baxter discussed her art studio at 1333 La. 87, Franklin, and the services she provides there, including a summer art camp; and classes in ceramics, mosaic, hand-built clay, glass fusion and memory glass.

“Our summer art camp students are young people,” Baxter said. “They come into the studio, they use cordless drills, they use clamps to clamp the wood together, they arrange all the wood pieces and drill them together, they add the Mason jar on top, and they’ve made their own wooden candy dispensers.”

Of her summer program, Baxter said she has a one-day pixel art program for kids aged five to seven years, which will take place on June 21; there is a five-day camp for kids aged five to 13 years; and there is a five-day teenage camp.

Baxter said she feels the community is “starving for art,” especially the younger generations, a sentiment she evidenced by noting that she already has 58 kids signed up for this year’s summer art program.

The logo of Mindi’s D.I.Y. Art Shack is: “Serenity in Creativity”, and she emphasizes that participants are encouraged to remember, “No artistic talent is required,” to take part in her offered classes.

Baxter closed by saying, “If you have a vision, and you need help getting there, that’s what I do. We’ll just go with the flow.”

Mindi’s D.I.Y. Art Shack can be reached at (337) 335-8308, or www.mindisdiyartshack.com.