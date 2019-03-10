Roland to speak in New Iberia March14

As part of the local Water/Ways exhibit project, the Jeanerette Museum Board and Bayou Teche Museum have partnered to present an evening with Gwen Roland, the author of Atchafalaya Houseboat, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at the Sliman Theatre in New Iberia.

Roland brings an insight into living on a houseboat she and Calvin Voisin built that few others can. She lived peacefully off of the land for nearly a decade in the swamp. Her presentation will include a viewing of her personal collection of photos from the swamp.

This program is suitable for an adult audience and is being held free of charge, however, seating is limited. This program is a part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities made possible through funding from the Walton Family Foundation.

For more information contact Gail at 337-380-9057 or call the Bayou Teche Museum at 337-606-5977.