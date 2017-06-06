Roger Day to perform at the Franklin branch

A former camp counselor who studied German and spent ten years playing coffeehouses, Roger Day has risen to become a beloved children’s musical artist. Taking inspiration from The Beatles, U2 and The Clash, Roger Day has entertained children of all ages with his witty, whimsical lyrics. He has worked with a number of famous musical artists like the Indigo Girls, Nanci Griffith, and The Crickets, Buddy Holly’s legendary band. He has also won a number of awards including two time Parents’ Choice Gold Awards, the Dove Family Foundation Award, NACA Harry Chapin Award for Contributions to Humanity, and the National Association of Parenting Publications Gold Award. Using wit and wordplay to provide quality musical entertainment, Roger Day has succeeded in entertaining parents and children alike. He will perform at the Franklin Branch Library Wednesday at 10 a.m.