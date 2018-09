Bargain Barn Too celebrated its grand opening/ribbon cutting Thursday at 2 p.m. at 720 Main St. in Franklin. Marnie Vaughan, owner of Bargain Barn Too, said of their wares, “We sell pretty much anything, from household items to man-cave accessories, architectural salvage… pretty much anything that goes in the house.” Bargain Barn Too can be contacted at 337-278-7497 for details or with inquiries.