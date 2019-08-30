Article Image Alt Text

The ribbon is cut and the festival is underway

Fri, 08/30/2019 - 12:50pm

The 84th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival officially got underway Thursday with a ribbon-cutting by S&P Fesitval King and Queen William “Bill” Cefalu and Leah Domangue. Also on hand for the opening-day event were the Children’s Day King and Queen Jayce Grizzaffi and Ranilie Eve Cheramie, and a host of Morgan City officials, festival board members and festival goers. The festival will continue in downtown Morgan City through Labor Day.

The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019