The ribbon is cut and the festival is underway
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 12:50pm
The 84th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival officially got underway Thursday with a ribbon-cutting by S&P Fesitval King and Queen William “Bill” Cefalu and Leah Domangue. Also on hand for the opening-day event were the Children’s Day King and Queen Jayce Grizzaffi and Ranilie Eve Cheramie, and a host of Morgan City officials, festival board members and festival goers. The festival will continue in downtown Morgan City through Labor Day.
The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears
