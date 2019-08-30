The ribbon is cut and the festival is underway

The 84th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival officially got underway Thursday with a ribbon-cutting by S&P Fesitval King and Queen William “Bill” Cefalu and Leah Domangue. Also on hand for the opening-day event were the Children’s Day King and Queen Jayce Grizzaffi and Ranilie Eve Cheramie, and a host of Morgan City officials, festival board members and festival goers. The festival will continue in downtown Morgan City through Labor Day.

The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears