Registrar to move for renovations

Wed, 02/07/2018 - 9:51am Roger Stouff

Renovations are planned for the St. Mary Registrar of Voter’s office on the third floor of the parish courthouse, necessitating a temporary move.
Registrar Jolene Holcombe said the office will be relocated to room 105 on the first floor, likely by Friday. Renovations are expected to take several months.
Early voting for the March 24 election will probably be held in the temporary location, Holcombe said. More information will be released before early voting begins on March 10.
For additional information, call 337-828-4100.

