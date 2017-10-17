Red Ribbon Week begins Friday

St. Mary Parish schools and law enforcement agencies are preparing for what has become a tradition: Red Ribbon Week.

“We are celebrating 29 years of Red Ribbon Week here in St. Mary Parish,” said Jacki Ackel, mayor pro-tem of Berwick.

Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 20-29, is a national drug free campaign in which children and adults wear red ribbons and commit to a lifestyle of healthy choices free of drug use.

Law enforcement officers, first responders and firefighters will be visiting schools throughout the parish during the week to help promote the campaign.

The Tri-City area councils and the St. Mary Parish School Board all signed proclamations supporting the Red Ribbon Campaign throughout the area and encouraging citizens to participate in the activities as well.

According to the cam-paign’s website, www.redribbon.org, Red Ribbon Week started in 1988 when the National Family Partnership, headed by former first lady Nancy Reagan, tried to combat the violence associated with drug use.

The red ribbon was adopted as a symbol to honor Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Kiki Camarena, who was tortured and murdered in Mexico after uncovering a huge drug trafficking operation while undercover in Mexico.

In St. Mary Parish, Red Ribbon Week has grown to include not just drug-free living but anti-bullying and domestic violence awareness. This year’s theme is “Lead the way to a Drug-Free USA! Be Drug-Free.”

The Daily Review’s annual Red Ribbon section will appear in Friday’s edition.

The St. Mary Parish Red Ribbon Week schedule of events is:

—Oct. 20: Decorate Day.

—Oct. 21: Motorcade “Operation Red Light.” A convoy of emergency vehicles will travel across the parish starting at 9 a.m. from under the La. 182 bridge in Amelia and will end at Glencoe Charter School.

—Oct. 22: Day of Prayer.

—Oct. 23: Bully-Free Day. Wear orange to show unity against bullying. Elementary and Pre-K students will also sign Bully-Free pledge cards.

—Oct. 24: Character Counts Day.

—Oct. 25: DARE Day. Wear red to show sup-port for a drug-free lifestyle.

—Oct. 26: Tobacco-Free Day.

—Oct. 27: Domestic Violence Awareness Day. Wear purple to bring awareness and support against domestic violence.

—Oct. 28: “Zoo to Boo” Family Fun Day at Morgan City Petting Zoo.

—Oct. 29: Day of Prayer.