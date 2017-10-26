Red Ribbon message: Stay away from drugs, alcohol

McGruff the Crime Dog and DARE Officer Winifred Sylve, along with other local law enforcement officers, visited St. Mary Parish elementary schools Wednesday for DARE Day of Red Ribbon Week.

“You are the future and you are part of the things to come,” said Gidget Everitt, risk intervention facilitator of St. Mary Parish School Board.

“You need to understand that you are one of a kind,” said Sgt. Oscar West, school resource officer. "Commit to making good choices when you are young.”

Morgan City Police Department K-9 Lady and Officer Joshua Hudson gave a demonstration of Lady sniffing out drugs in bookbags. St. Mary Parish 911 gave a puppet show in which puppets Chris and Maddie encouraged students to not give in to peer pressure and drugs.

“Drinking, and smoking, and drugs. Goodbye,” chanted the kindergarten class of Maitland.