Red Ribbon art contest entries sought

St. Mary’s Red Ribbon Week Committee is soliciting entries for the 2019-2020 campaign drawing contest.

Prizes will be:

Grand Champion: $125.00; framed reproduction of their winning artwork; featured on campaign t-shirts and the front cover of the 2018-2019 Drug-Free Calendar; one copy of the calendar; and one t-shirt in the appropriate size.

Other winners will receive a framed reproduction of their winning drawing, a copy of the calendar when they come in, and a certificate to be awarded at the April 11 St. Mary Parish School Board meeting. These winning drawings will also be included in the campaign calendar.

Categories: PK-1, grades 2-3, grades 4-5, grades 6-8, grades 9-12, and adult

Poster Slogan: “Life is a Journey! Travel drug free! Be Drug-Free!” -Gabrielle Marcel, PHS

Drawing Contest Rules:

1. The entry must be drawn on regular size (8 ½” x 11”) white paper. Entries may be done in ink, markers, colored pencils or crayons; no lead pencil (black & white).

2. All drawings must be landscaped sideways. Entries that are either oversized and/or drawn upright instead of sideways will not be considered.

3. Copyrighted cartoon characters and/or pictures will not be considered.

4. Do not use cut-outs and/or paste-ons, as this will disqualify those entries.

5. Entries may be dropped off at the St. Mary Parish School Board Office in Centerville or mailed to: P.O. Box 170 Centerville, La., 70522

6. The contest is open to all ages.

7. The slogan “Life is a Journey! Travel drug free! Be Drug-Free!” must be typed or hand written on the drawing. The slogan should be the main words on the drawing.

9. Once winners are chosen, all winners under the age of 18 must submit a signed parental permission form to be acknowledged as a winner in the contest.

Deadline for entry is 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.

7. Complete the information below and tape on the back of the entry.

Required Information - Student Responses

Print Name ____________________________

Grade/School ____________________________

Home Address_____________________________

Home Phone _______________________

The information below must be completed and placed on the back of each entry.