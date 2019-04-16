Recreation debate at Baldwin's meeting

St. Mary Parish Councilman Craig Mathews addressed the Baldwin Board of Aldermen and Mayor Abel “Phil” Prejean at Thursday’s meeting at Town Hall in Baldwin.

“I’ve been requested, once again, along with other members of the council, to extend funds to the town of Baldwin to cover expenses that would provide for recreational activities for youth in the community,” Mathews said.

He continued, “The calls I have gotten recently, have been regarding baseball, with requests to purchase baseball equipment.”

He said that after going through his records, he found that a year ago, the town had received funds from the parish for the very baseball equipment being requested.

Prejean clarified that the town had not made any recent requests to the parish. With which Mathews concurred, stating that the calls that he was referring to, had come from constituents.

Prejean said, “Well, we don’t have it (the baseball equipment).”

He explained that he had records indicating that the equipment was purchased with the funds from the original request.

“It was purchased and it was used. But, where it is today, I can’t tell you,” Prejean said.

He told Mathews he would gather information concerning the purchases, and get the information to Mathews.

Mathews further addressed the planned use of Elizabeth Davis Park to host baseball games for the youth league.

He said he had met with the committee members of the park and they were in agreement that the park should be made available for the purpose.

“However,” Mathews posed, “I wonder, if we have parks in Baldwin, which are available for that purpose (baseball), why does the citizenry have to come to Four Corners, to use that park (Elizabeth Davis Park)?”

Prejean answered that he was approached about a youth league starting in Baldwin, regarding the use of park facilities to host their games. Prejean reportedly said, “That’s fine. I’m going to need proof of insurance before we begin.”

He stated that as far as he was aware, the initial conversation was as far as the venture progressed.

Kayron Caesar, charterer of the Baldwin Youth Baseball League, followed Mathews in addressing the board.

Caesar brought up having spoken with Prejean, alleged having handed him the proof of insurance, and that proof allegedly having been “passed on to Mr. Bell.”

He then heatedly broached the topic of Mr. Bell having reportedly alluded to former league establishment attempts having resulted in an outstanding balance at a parish sporting goods store.

Caesar said he had documentation and receipts proving “the Baldwin Youth Baseball League left no outstanding balance at that particular sporting goods store.”

He continued, “The constant reference to Kayron Caesar leaving an outstanding balance, and/or taking money, and/or doing whatever he wanted with that money, it stops today.”

Then, after claiming he wasn’t “threatening anybody,” Caesar said he would involve his attorney, to protect himself from “slander and defamation of character.”

Prejean gaveled Caesar to his seat, saying, “Thank you for your address. Sit down.”

The gallery sounded of disapproval followed by a general uproar, after which subsiding could be heard Caesar saying, “See, Mr. Mathews, this is why.”

Proceeding the address of Caesar, two ordinances were amended. The first was the increase of the town’s basic gas rate by $.75 per month in order to meet funding requirements to employ a compliance officer.

The second amended ordinance was for water meter fees of $3.33 for 5/8 in. and ½ in. meters, and $11.37 for 2 in. meters, to comply with the contract for the meters.

Also, a proposal to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement to execute a mosquito control contract was tabled, on advice from Mathews, who cited the parish governments’ negative experience with such an agreement and contract.

The appeal of annexation of tribal properties was also discussed, that a packet of information had reportedly been provided to the town in explanation of the process, and was under review.

Among the announcements was news that ARC of St. Mary will no longer collect newspaper and plastic recyclables.