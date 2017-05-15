Recent Franklin city-wide cleanup

Every month, various organizations and businesses sponsor a monthly clean-up day which is organized by the Keep St. Mary Beautiful local chapter and Franklin Foundation Hospital. As the corporate sponsor for the month of April, in conjunction with Earth Day, Cabot Corporation employees cruised along Franklin’s Main Street and Teche Drive picking up litter along this historic route. This is the ninth year Cabot employees have participated in the Keep St. Mary Beautiful campaign. Keep St. Mary Beautiful Board members also joined Cabot employees in the cleanup. Participating were Didi Battle, Betty Jo Champagne, Matt Barrilleaux, Greg Neely, Marguerite Robinson, Cindy Pusateri, Nicole LeBoeuf, Jay Cunningham and Michael Bennett.