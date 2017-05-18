Race to the reservation Saturday

The Chitimacha 20, a marathon for canoes, kayaks and other paddle craft, will be held Saturday, May 20.

The race is 20 miles from New Iberia City Park to the Chitimacha Tribal Reservation in Charenton.

It starts at the boat ramp in New Iberia’s City Park and ends at the Chitimacha Tribe’s boat launch at 3548 Chitimacha Trail in Charenton (coordinates are 29º 52’ 59” N, 91º 31’ 44” W).

Registration is $20 per person.

Boat check for the Voyageur Race Division is 8-8:45 a.m. with a start at 9 a.m. Boat check for the Pro Race Division is 10-10:45 a.m. and the start is at 11 a.m.

A free shuttle service provided by Cypress Bayou Casino will depart the reservation boat launch at 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. Paddlers in need of a shuttle should drop off their boats in City Park, then bring their vehicles down to the reservation in time to catch one of the shuttles back to the start.

The award ceremony will begin at 3 p.m., or after the last boat has arrived, whichever comes first.

One of a dozen races for kayaks, canoes and standup paddle boards put on by Tour du Teche, the Chitimacha 20 offers a challenge for serious athletes and recreational paddlers alike.

You can register online through Friday. Go to www.tourduteche.com.