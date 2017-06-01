Previous narcotics arrest leads to identity theft charges on 2

After a March narcotics arrest, Chitimacha Police officers reportedly uncovered information that showed identity theft had taken place.

Chief Hal Hutchinson reported that officers have since been investigating an identity theft case involving over 20 victims. During the course of the investigation it was learned that Craig P. LeBlanc and Sarah B. Guidry allegedly illegally obtained credit/debit card numbers of over 20 victims throughout the United States, of which three were over the age of 60.

The victims were contacted and verified that they had fraudulent purchases on their credit/debit cards within recent months. Guidry also had the driver’s license of another person in her possession during contact with officers from Chitimacha Tribal Police.

Craig P. LeBlanc, 41, Green Acres Street, Larose, was arrested May 24 on three counts of felony identity theft and 23 counts of misdemeanor identity theft. At the time of the arrest LeBlanc was incarcerated at the St Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center where he remains with a total bond set at $22,000.

Warrants were obtained for Sarah B. Guidry on three felony counts of identity theft and 24 counts of misdemeanor identity theft. Guidry was arrested in Jeff Davis Parish on Wednesday and is currently incarcerated in Jeff Davis Parish awaiting transport to the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department.

This investigated is still ongoing and additional charges and arrests are pending. Persons with any information on this case are asked to call 337-923-4964. Hanover Police Department in New Hampshire, St Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, St Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.