President visits Lake Charles in support of oil, gas industry

In a 45-minute speech, President Donald Trump had good things to say about Louisiana, the oil and gas industry, and the people of the state.

“He was awesome,” said Cindy Brookshire after the president spoke. “He is the right president for Louisiana.”

On Tuesday President Trump toured Sempra Energy’s Cameron Liquefied Natural Gas Export Facility in Hackberry, located south of Sulphur.

“We’re now relying on American energy, and American workers never like before,” the president said. “The energy we produce here is better, cheaper and cleaner.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” he said. “This is incredible.” “Most of all, I want to congratulate Louisiana and the workers.”

Trump said when the $10 billion facility is fully operational, it will produce 15 million tons of liquefied natural gas a year, enough to meet 25 percent of the European Union’s needs in 2018. Currently, only one of the three structures where the LNG is processed is operational.

Today we celebrate the amazing workers at Sempra LNG,” Trump said. “From right here in Hackberry, Louisiana, you are bringing clean, natural gas to countries all over the globe. The skilled and talented 7,000 workers here at this facility are helping lead the American energy revolution.”

The plant process involves cooling gas vapor to a liquid state. Liquefied natural gas is natural gas that has been condensed to a liquid state at minus-260 degrees Fahrenheit. Its reduced volume makes it easier to transport.

The liquid gas will be loaded onto large ships and then transported to Europe.

Trump said an increase in liquefied natural gas exports as boosting jobs and cementing the U.S.’ role as an energy provider for international markets.

Trump said: “What does it mean? It means jobs, jobs, jobs.”

The Cameron Parish site at one time created 11,000 construction jobs as the build-out continues, then hundreds of permanent jobs once it is completed.

What got the biggest roar from the president was his announcement that if he is elected president in 2020, Louisiana will also win.

“We’re giving you a brand new I-10 Calcasieu bridge starting the day after the election,” said Trump.

“It’s a very unsafe bridge, many problems, and we’re going to give you a new one. They’ve been trying to do it for a long time, so we’re going to start planning and development right away, and we’ll have it all set to go, day one, right after the election.”

The I-10 bridge was constructed in 1952. Travel & Leisure Magazine called the bridge America’s seventh most dangerous bridge in 2017.