Prejean fills seat on Port of WSM board

The West St. Mary Port Commission officially welcomed Philip Prejean Tuesday as the Baldwin appointee to finish out the term of former Vice President Wayne Stevens.

David Allain, executive director, said to Prejean, “I’d like to welcome our new commissioner, Mr. Phil Prejean, back to the room that you occupied for so long. We’re going to miss Mr. Wayne, but his term goes to (Nov. 14). So, we appreciate you filling in the gap and helping us out through your personal experience with this commission. We appreciate you doing this.”

Prejean previously served as executive director of the port commission, and is filling in for Stevens, who passed away in early December of last year.

In other business, the commission’s engineer’s report was delivered by Reid Miller, Miller Engineers, and consisted of affirmed action toward the securing of permits from the Department of Transportation and Development, to proceed with several and various construction and refurbishing projects at the port.