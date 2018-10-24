Story and Photos by ROGER EMILE STOUFF

What is a “powwow?”

It’s a not-so-old gathering of Native American nations based upon occasional meetings among members, sometimes in peace, sometimes to compete against each other in faux-war games.

But by the mid-1800s, when the system of reservations began, the powwow transformed into an occasion to meet with other Natives, to dance, sing and most of all, preserve cultures.

Never mind the movies, where cowboys insinuated that a powwow meant there was war at hand. In fact, the word itself is Narragansett, but dances mostly originated on the Great Plains in the late 19th century.

Indian Affairs, a United States office, dictated when Native Americans could hold dances for fear of a threat to Christianity. But they did it anyway, and the practice grew.

The Chitimacha Tribal PowWow was held Saturday at Cypress Bayou Casino.

Dancers, drummers and visitors from multiple indigenous nations were on hand for the fifth such event in as many years.

In this way, Native American culture not only survives, but thrives.

Because 71 dancers competed in Saturdays event, from all over the country. For a small venue like this, that could well be considered remarkable.

There were Qyapew, Chitimacha, Shoshone, Alabama-Coushatta, Pawnee, Cheyenne, Coushatta, Crow Tribe/Crow Creek Sioux, Navajo, Potawatomi, Sac n Fox, Cherokee (Oklahoma), Comanche, Dakotah Sioux, Otoe-Missouria, Wintu, Kiowa, Caddo and Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.

“Hosting a powwow is both exciting and exhausting,” Chitimacha Cultural Department Director Kimberly S. Walden said. “The powwow committee begins planning next year’s powwow literally during this year’s event. It takes year around planning, preparation, decision making, relationship building and fundraising. Powwow is a time for the Chitimacha people to reconnect with friends from other tribes and to celebrate being Native American by showcasing our culture. It is humbling to have so many tribes choose to be with us, many from far away. It is rewarding when we receive compliments on our organization of the event and our hospitality. We also enjoy entertaining and educating the public.”

Walden said, “We sincerely appreciate all of our sponsor’s support. Powwows are not money making events. The committee also would like to thank our volunteers. We could not put on this event without them.”

Louisiana Public Broadcasting was on hand to present clips from the 2011 documentary “Native Waters: A Chitimacha Recollection” as well as document this year’s event. “Native Waters” will be broadcast again, in conjunction with the PBS series “Native America” on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.; Nov. 7 at 12:30 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 10:30 p.m.

There will also be a story of the Tunica Tribe, “A Promise from the Sun” on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 7 at noon and Nov. 13 at 10 p.m.

