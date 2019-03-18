Port seeks input from businesses

Local business owners are being invited to meet on April 2 at 1 p.m. at the Baldwin Civic Center with the executive committee of the proposed South Louisiana Community College training facility, State Senator Bret Allain, State Representative Sam Jones and West St. Mary port representatives.

According to David Allain, executive director of the West St. Mary Port Commission, the meeting will be held to discuss the results from current local business polls concerning possible training to be offered at the future SLCC port facility site.

Allain stated during Tuesday’s port commission meeting that the commission is, at present, polling local businesses to ascertain whether or not they see a need to have their particular vocation represented at the future SLCC training facility.

Port Commission President Will Terry suggested that with local municipalities so frequently anguishing over water treatment and sewer facility needs, it would be practical to offer operator’s license courses at the new SLCC facility. Commissioners agreed.

Also in Allain’s executive report, the commission approved a $12,500 purchase of a used pump and the hoses necessary for its operation. They also approved the surplus sale of “obsolete equipment” at the commission’s office, most likely to be donated, and a proposed blood drive for former Executive Director Gary LaGrange to be held May 8, from 8:30 a.m. to noon behind the parish courthouse in Franklin.

Of the port’s Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development project, the bulkhead portion of the project was awarded to FRP Construction, LLC for $269,011 and payments were approved to be made to Louisiana Crane & Electrical Services, as well as a 30-day extension to be added to their contract due to recent inclement weather.