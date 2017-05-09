Port moves to provide dredging

The importance of resolving the dredge issue for the Atchafalaya River and Bayous Chene, Boeuf and Black was the main issue topic for Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District Board meeting conducted Monday. During the meeting, several actions took place in regard to the Atchafalaya River Channel dredging and sediment management.

The board voted to sign agreements for the services of Cassidy & Associates Inc. and Incat Crowther for assistance and design with dredging and sediment management. The services provided would only be on a need basis only.

The board also decided to allocate $10,000 to K2 Dronotics to provide alternative solutions and comments regarding the dredge issue.

A resolution was presented to the board stating that the Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District Board would purchase or build a dredge machine if they could not secure a private entity for the job. The private entity or the district has to produce a dredge that would move 11,000 cubic yards per hour so that the Channel (Atchafalaya River and Bayous Chene, Boeuf and Black) would be dredged efficiently.

According to the resolution, the economic impact of the too-shallow channel was $1.5 million from 2013-17. The lack of required width and depth has resulted in the loss of import and export business for the Port of Morgan City, reduction in industry, and the inability to bid on any projects that draft more than 15 feet of water.

“You are in trouble. If things keep going the way they are, you are going to keep spiraling downward,” said Tim Connell, representative for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District.

The resolution was adopted by the board.

“The economy in this area is really critical. It’s all hands on deck now,” said Gary Duhon, the board’s vice president.