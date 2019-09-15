Plantation Inn issue addressed by council

Cleanup of The Plantation Inn was discussed by the St. Mary Parish Council Wednesday.

On inquiry from Councilman Dale Rogers, Chairman Gabriel Beadle said there was a meeting with the property owner over a year ago after it was damaged by high winds. The owner was embroiled with insurance proceeds and other difficulties.

Chief Administration Officer Henry “Bo” LaGrange said the parish has given the owner “ample time” to deal with the problems with the structure.

“We did inform her today that on the 20th our ordinance does call for $100 a day fine,” LaGrange said. “And if something is still not done, 30 days from that point, we can…take it about ourselves to do something about the problem, as laid out by ordinance. She was meeting with another buyer (Wednesday.)”

Beadle said there are few buyers, but the property could be sold and used by the buyer.

Councilman Glen Hidalgo interjected that he was not notified of any of those meetings, even though the property is in his council district.

“I don’t understand. This was brought up at this moment right before an election,” Hidalgo said. “I wasn’t contacted about any meetings or anything else. I don’t think it’s right. We have a process we go through, a chain of command…I feel slighted by this council.”

Beadle said the property owner reached out to him and Councilman Paul Naquin, and they met with her. “Are we supposed to call everybody for every meeting?” he asked. “Anybody that calls me, I’m going to talk to them. Is that okay?”

Hidalgo continued to object to not being included. “It would have been more respectful,” he said.

In other business, Baldwin Mayor Abel Prejean appeared before the council requesting $10,000 for purchase of two used police cars.

“I’m your poor relative that sits at the front door with his hand out,” Prejean kidded.

He said the three police cars in Baldwin are irreparable. Prejean said he has located two cars up for sale by the City of Houma that the $10,000 would cover. “The town of Baldwin is not in the position to buy those cars,” he said. The cars have 42,000 and 56,000 miles, respectively. Houma changes out three to five cars every three years.

The council approved the mayor’s request.

Also, Mark Duhon of Amelia, reported that a company, Viking Equipment, Inc., of South Carolina, which is building and manufacturing in Amelia, presently. He said discussions are ongoing with state representatives to enlarge the operation.

—Anthony Scully Jr. was appointed to the Recreation Dist. 1 in Amelia.

—October was proclaimed Dysautonomia Awareness Month.”

—Wayne Caesar was reappointed to the Water and Sewer Commission No. 5 board.