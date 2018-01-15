Plan in place for Baldwin water

St. Mary Parish Councilman Rev. Craig Mathews addressed Baldwin’s board of aldermen Thursday to report that St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer District 5 of Charenton is poised to provide Baldwin with the operational support necessary to ensure standard safety protocols concerning the water tanks the town is working to secure since last week’s freeze.

“I want to begin by apologizing to the citizens of Baldwin for the significant inconvenience that you all experienced during the freeze we had a few days ago,” said Mathews in reference to the town’s water being shut off during the freeze.

He went on to say, “I’m a little bit pleased to say that it somewhat snatched the attention of the folks that are in key positions to help us navigate through the waters of getting Baldwin back to a healthy position. The long term solution is for Baldwin to someday become independent, in terms of being able to provide your own source of water—your own water supply.”

Mathews pointed to Baldwin’s current contract with Dist. 4, which provides their water, as the reason for the town’s water having been discontinued between the days of Jan. 3-4.

He said that the contract stipulates that in the event of an emergency, and if there is a low water supply or low water pressure, Dist. 4 will take care of its customers first.

However, since Jan. 4’s impromptu meeting of civic and government officials, the representatives from Dist. 4 and 5 who were present, have come to an agreement concerning a “temporary fix” to the water quagmire.

According to Mathews, Dist. 5 has consented to provide “operational support,” through an inter-governmental agreement being brokered by parish council legal counsel Eric Duplantis, in which Dist. 4 would provide the water, and Dist. 5 would provide a technician to work in conjunction with Baldwin personnel to operate and sanitize the water tanks and pump.

The agreement is proposed to be complete by the end of the week, in order to arrange for upcoming forecasted freezing temperatures, though it was still incomplete at the time of Thursday’s meeting.

In other business, it was requested that an interim West St. Mary Port Commission representative be sought to fill in for recently deceased, current appointee Wayne Stevens.

Mayor Donna Lanceslin recommended former port director Philip Prejean to the seat, which would only need to be filled for eight months in such an interim capacity. After which, another term would begin.

Additionally, an ordinance was passed to allow for a rate increase for the services provided the town by Pelican Waste and Debris. The increase brings the new rate for collection and disposal of residential, commercial and industrial waste to $16.72 per household per month, retroactive from Dec. 1, 2017.

In further business, it was announced that the previously scheduled Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march will be held Monday, starting at 9 a.m. at Special Providence Baptist Church, weather permitting, and will proceed to Greater New Hope Baptist Church.

Also, the Teche Project will hold its annual banquet on Jan. 27, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Oaklawn Manor, located in the Franklin area.

Finally, the 17th Annual Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade route was applied for and granted the Krewe of Donnis to take place Feb. 10, from 1 p.m. to approximately 4 p.m. and will route from Main Street to Martin Luther King Street in Baldwin.