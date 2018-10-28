PC sets Halloween hours in unincorporated areas

Halloween will be observed Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. in the unincorporated areas of St. Mary Parish, Parish President David Hanagriff announced.

Hanagriff said that falls in line with the towns and cities in the parish are also observing.

At the same meeting of the St. Mary Parish council, ordinances were introduced to adopt the budget for the 2019 year; designation of precincts; a zoning map amendment and a lease agreement with St. Bernadette Roman Catholic Church for youth recreation programs.

Resolutions included a change order on the Amelia drainage updates work and substantial completion of the same; authorizing reimbursement for councilmen attending the Police Jury Association conference and the NACo Legislative conference and authorizing substantial completion on a drop-off ramp at the Berwick landfill.

Chief Administrative Officer Henry “Bo” LaGrange updated the council on bids for road improvements: Garden City and Irish Bend Road improvements bids will be received Nov. 29 and Flattown Road from Ralph Darden Memorial Parkway to Chitimacha trail will be received Nov. 7. He also noted that construction of the fishing pier at Burns Point will begin the first week of November.

Councilman Patrick Hebert said he attended the last meeting of the Morgan City council and was presented an award from the 100 Black Men of St. Mary Parish group for parish government.

The award was in appreciation for support of the organization and its scholarship fund.

In other business:

—Berwick Police Chief James Richard notified the council that he is resigning from the 911 board and the advisory substance abuse and mental health committee due to his retirement.

—Jeremy Callais was added to the home rule charter review committee, which fills all 11 positions.

—Rosa Crosby was reappointed to the Recreation Dist. 5 board; Mary B. Bailey was appointed to the St. Mary Parish Library Board of Control; Sandra E. Wilkerson was appointed to the Recreation Dist. 2 board; Oscar L. Toups was appointed the St. Mary Water and Sewer Commission No. 1 board; and the St. Mary Water and Sewer Commission board, made up of the unincorporated areas west of Patterson including Ricohoc, Verdunville, Centerville, Garden City and Bakertown saw appointment of Leonard Klutts and Willis John Dore Jr. for six years; Glenn Blood and William J. Miller for five years; Mike M. Ortiz and Phelo Joe Keller for four years; and Donald Hahn Sr. for three years.