PC hears 'culture of health' goal; road projects nearing

Attica Scott, a National Association of Counties Community Health Coach and Kentucky state representative updated the St. Mary Parish Council on efforts to reduce tobacco use.

She was joined by St. Mary Chamber of Commerce Director Donna Meyer and Dawn Kaiser-Melancon.

Scott said a “culture of health” is the goal.

“St. Mary is part of the Rural Impact County Challenge,” she said.

Its focus areas locally include creating a diverse team of leaders, develop a plan in 2019 and a process for monitoring progress.

Scott has met with many persons and sectors across the parish to develop and action plan, she said.

The outcome of those sessions includes as goals: fresher air at casino food restaurants and near sugar mills; prevent smoking around public places; no smoking where youth are present; isolated smoking areas away from public areas; and patrolling for enforcement.

The desired results, Scott listed, are: prevent second-hand smoke to increase life span; decrease cancer and lost lives; less pollution, asthma and allergies; stop second- and third-hand smoke; keep residents healthier; cleaner air; stop contamination of fresh foods; move people and mills farther from each other; the impact on global warming; and prevent lung disease or stroke.

She said St. Mary ranks 40th in Louisiana for health outcome.

Scott outlined the parish’s marks on health, economic and income equality and other categories.

“The team will call on you in 2019 to help influence the people in the community as it relates to building a culture of health,” she said.

In other business Wednesday, Chief Administrative Officer Henry “Bo” LaGrange reported that advertisement for bids for road improvement projects in the Four Corners, Ashton and Cypremort Point area will be received Jan. 19; bids will be received for the Amelia road improvement work on Jan. 17.

Also acted on:

—An ordinance was introduced by Councilman Paul Naquin amending a previous ordinance that renamed a portion of Cypremort Road to Joe Tooney Davis Drive. The amendment Naquin proposed would return the name to its original from Big Four Corners Road to La. 83.

—Also, ordinances were adopted approving the parish budget of revenues and capital outlay plan; abandoning a 40-foot strip of land at or near Centerville park; and setting policies and procedures for various parish sub-entities.

—Resolutions of respect were approved in memory of Larry Paul Bergeron, Gary J. Duhon and Patrick “Pat” Dehart; a resolution was approved to execute a contract with a construction firm for Garden City and Irish Bend Road overlay.

—The advisory finance board recommended removing the annual veteran’s lunch allocation of $1,500 “due to a decline in attendance” and also to allocate $10,000 to St. Mary Council on Aging.

—Javon Charles was appointed to Gravity Sub-Drainage District 1.