PC hears from Chez Hope, Chamber health panel

Dana Judice, Lead Community Advocate at Chez Hope, marked the 35th anniversary of the organization’s efforts against domestic violence at the St. Mary Parish Council meeting Wednesday.

Judice thanked the council for supporting the organization since its inception in St. Mary Parish.

She recounted the many occasions the parish has supported and come to the aid of Chez hope over the decades.

Council Chairman Kevin Voisin said, “Ya’ll do a tremendous job. I just wish there wasn’t a need. I want to commend you.”

Councilman Craig Mathews asked Judice if other parishes where Chez Hope is present contribute as St. Mary does. Judice said they “have yet” to do so.

Also Wednesday, Jeanne Solis and Dawn Kaiser-Melancon, St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce Health Committee members, appeared to recognize the five-year anniversary of the Ordinance No. 1955, and discuss merging a culture of health with economic advancements.

Solis said the ordinance, which banned smoking in the courthouse and on the grounds, has been mostly effective. “Sometimes these ordinances are kinda hard to enforce,” she said. “Some visitors and workers have difficulty following that policy. We have information about a free Louisiana (Tobacco) Trust Fund service available to us and others that help people control their vaping or smoking dependencies.”

Thursday was the Great American Smoke Out; the week of Nov. 27 students in the parish will receive training, Solis said, on being “advocates for both local and state legislative work in the coming year. They’ll be going to the state capitol and will be visiting the different councils around the parish.”

Solis thanked the parish for assisting in applications to National Association of County Officials for a community health coach to the Chamber’s committee.

She added that there are still challenges in the parish, and a focus on the children is important, including less poverty conditions.

In other business Wednesday:

—Ordinances were adopted renaming to rename Cypremort Road in Four Corners to Joseph “Tooney” Davis Drive and Sorrell Road to Bosco Road. Davis was a long-serving member of the St. Mary Parish Police Jury and Parish Council; Bosco was a long-time businessman in the area

—Road contracts were approved by resolution for reconstruction of Flattown Road in Charenton; a resolution was approved for a cooperative agreement with the state to construct a floating kayak dock at Schwan Park in Centerville.

—Oray Rogers resigned from the Home Rule Charter Review Committee, as did Logan Fromental. Added to the committee were Jason Watson and Ty Burdett.

—William A. Cefalu Jr. MD was named to the Hospital Service Dist. 2 board, Teche Regional Medical Center; Paul T. Tholen was appointed to the Recreation Dist. 3 board in Bayou Vista; John Paul Trevino Sr. was appointed to the Water and Sewer Commission 3 board; and Alton L. Broussard and Chad A. Gianfala were reappointed to the Consolidated Gravity Drainage Dist. 1 board.